The new fermentation capacity at the Red Star Yeast facility in Cedar Rapids has reportedly significantly increased the company’s ability to serve its customers. The company marked the completion of a new fermentor with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late August. The new fermentor is now fully operational.

“This expanded capacity enables us to meet growing demand and ensures reliable supply to customers in baking, nutrition, health, and biotech, which we serve through Red Star and other business units of Lesaffre,” says Lesaffre president and Red Star CEO Tom Benner. “We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers across all our end markets.”

“The company’s safety-focused culture has been fundamental in enabling new growth opportunities,” plant manager Mathieu Cagnard states. “We are really proud of the advances we have made in safety and have completed this expansion project without injury.”