SCS Global Services (SCS) has announced that Denise Webster has joined the company in the Food & Agriculture team. Webster will oversee the food safety programs and join the executive leadership team as vice president of Food Safety.

Webster brings over 25 years of experience in the food industry, including manufacturing, consumer product brands and retail. For the past eight years, she was the owner and principal scientist of Food Brand Protection, LLC, where she focused on food safety, product commercialization and regulatory compliance for major retailers like Whole Foods/Amazon, Raley’s, and Weee! as well as emerging brands such as Olipop, Ready Set Food, Ripple and Tacombi.

Webster is an Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Certified Food Scientist. She is an approved trainer and consultant for BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard) and SQF (Safe Quality Food), a lead trainer for the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and an FDA and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) regulatory labeling specialist. She holds a B.S. degree in Food Science from Michigan State University and an M.S. in Food Science from the University of Urbana-Champaign. She currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Food Science at Chapman University.

“The very roots of our company are in food safety, so we are thrilled to have such a proven professional join our team,” says Stanley Rhodes, SCS founder and CEO. “Her experience with major retailers and brands and her outstanding teaching and training skills are important assets that will advance our mission and benefit our clients.”

Webster will host her first complimentary webinar on food safety on October 5, 2023. More information and registration is available online.