Nissin Foods USA announced an investment of $228 million to develop a third U.S. manufacturing facility in Greenville County, S.C. This investment will increase the company's manufacturing capabilities and advance its innovation pipeline.

"For more than 65 years, our instant ramen products and brands have cultivated a loyal consumer base, which has fueled our relentless growth in the market," says Michael Price, CEO and president, Nissin Foods USA. "With the southeastern portion of the United States being a priority market for Nissin Foods, Greenville's geographic accessibility, talented labor market, and competitive cost of living makes it an ideal location for our new plant."

With manufacturing plants in Gardena, Calif. and Lancaster, Pa., the new facility will produce a range of Nissin Foods' products across its brand portfolio, including Top Ramen, Cup Noodles, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and more, with capacity for further expansion as needed. The 640,000-sq.-ft. facility will also feature solar panels, EV charging stations and electric forklifts.

"Opening a third facility marks a critical turning point for Nissin Foods, solidifying our leadership position in the U.S. market as we continue to grow the instant ramen category," says Price.

To better support demand for its products, the Greenville facility is part of the company's larger business plan following a recent multi-million dollar investment in its Lancaster plant, increasing overall capacity by 15%. The new facility is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the Greenville County community. Construction of the facility will begin in December 2023, with operations planned to start in August 2025.



