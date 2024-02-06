DeltaBev, a cannabis beverage manufacturing facility, commenced operations last month with the wunderkind brand CANN as its first production partner. Located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, the 45,000-sq.-ft. facility is reportedly the world's largest cannabis beverage manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It has state-of-the-art processing and packaging capabilities across canning, bottling and "mini" production lines.

DeltaBev says it is focused on upholding manufacturing quality standards for beverages. The facility's construction places a premium on product quality, stability and consistency. DeltaBev prioritizes THC potency preservation with reverse osmosis water filtration, water de-aeration, advanced mixing technologies, inline emulsion injection, CO 2 purging and counter pressure filling.

DeltaBev extends standard procurement services to customers. By leveraging its purchasing power to enhance customer margins, DeltaBev aims to foster more competitive retail pricing.

As part of the vertically integrated Blaze Life Holdings (BLH), the facility's production capabilities extend to distribution with co-located SuLo Distro, a cannabis distributor covering California.

BLH's focus is optimizing its vertical integration structure to drive streamlined efficiencies in developing, producing, and distributing cannabis beverages. "By streamlining our operations and eliminating unnecessary complexity, we are enabling downstream profitability and accelerating time to market, delivering fresher products to consumers faster," says Shreyas Balakrishnan, CEO of BLH.

BLH's commitment to supply chain optimization is why Mary Jones Soda chose the company to co-manufacture and distribute its beverages. "We are excited about our next phase of growth in California and partnering with both DeltaBev and SuLo Distro. The Canoga Park facility accelerates our innovation into more beverage options as well as gummies and shots. The SuLo distribution capabilities will also ramp our go-to-market strategy as we expand our footprint into more California Dispensaries," says David Knight, CEO of Mary Jones.

Seattle-based Jones Soda was one of the first mainstream CPG brands to enter California's recreational cannabis market through its subsidiary, Mary Jones.

In addition to Mary Jones, DeltaBev customers include CANN, Sip Elixirs, CQ, Nevis Brands, Tinley's, award-winning Bodega Coolers, and Cheeche'lada, a cannabis-infused Michelada released in partnership with cannabis legend Cheech Marin.

The company's investment in the supply chain positions it for distribution to other states. Alongside continued momentum for further regulatory changes and the DEA's anticipated rescheduling of cannabis, interstate cannabis commerce is becoming more of an imminent reality.

"The cannabis beverage category is far from its tipping point, and we understand the power of full-scale efficiencies within the beverage distribution supply chain. While we cannot speculate exactly when regulations will be lifted, we are prepared for when they are," says Balakrishnan.