Archer Opens Meat Snack Plant Near Los Angeles

Archer has opened its new manufacturing facility in Vernon, California.

Located outside of Downtown Los Angeles, the plant allows Archer to double capacity while enabling production of over 36 million lbs. of meat sticks – or more than 1 billion Archer Mini Sticks – per year.

"Opening this facility in Los Angeles, the city that has been integral to our growth story, is a major milestone for Archer,” says Eugene Kang, Archer founder and CEO. “This expansion ensures we can meet increased demand for our meat sticks, while also setting us up for long-term category leadership by investing in our own infrastructure. This plant represents both the strength of our business today and our commitment to building for tomorrow."

Archer hosted an on-site ribbon cutting ceremony for partners and community leaders. With the opening of the facility in Vernon, Archer will add more than 200 jobs, adding to the 150 employees at its existing manufacturing facility in San Bernadino.

The 140,000 sq. ft. facility opens at a pivotal time of growth for Archer, which is expected to hit over $500 million in sales by the end of 2026.