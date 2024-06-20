Cargill announced plans to establish a new office hub in Atlanta, Ga., creating more than 400 new jobs in the metro area.

With more than 159 years of experience, Cargill sources, makes and delivers food products across the world. The company operates in 70 countries and sells to 125 global markets. Cargill has a strong employee presence in Georgia and is an active community partner, contributing more than $1 million in the past year to support the Georgia FFA Foundation; Georgia Mountain Food Bank; Emory University; Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANNRS); and local schools.

“Georgia, and Atlanta, are welcoming, business-friendly environments that provide an ideal backdrop for Cargill’s investment in technology and innovation,” says Brian Sikes, Cargill board chair and CEO. “With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward. We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Kemp and Mayor Dickens for their unwavering partnership in making Cargill’s expansion here a reality.”

Cargill’s Digital, Technology and Data (DT&D) organization will be the initial primary occupant of the Atlanta hub. While Cargill’s Atlanta hub will officially open in fall 2024, the company is actively hiring for roles in Atlanta. Current and future openings are in data engineering, generative artificial intelligence, SAP and other critical fields.

“Cargill's decision to establish an office in Atlanta underscores our recognition of the city's thriving tech innovation hub,” says Jennifer Hartsock, chief Information and digital officer at Cargill. “Atlanta's rich pool of technical talent provides unparalleled access to the expertise needed to drive our digital transformation. Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets, and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible.”

John Soper, assistant director of statewide projects, represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, Georgia Power and the University System of Georgia.

“Cargill sits at the intersection of multiple key industries for Georgia: agriculture, food production, logistics and technology,” says GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Their decision to locate in Atlanta reinforces the role our robust and diverse tech talent that is developing the solutions of tomorrow for our supply chains. We look forward to the hundreds of opportunities Cargill’s new office hub creates for our tech talent right at home.”