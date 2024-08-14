Bolthouse Fresh Foods is unveiling its newly designed corporate logo, which will roll out this fall to celebrate its century-long heritage as one of North America’s largest producers of carrots.

This rebranding, themed “Modern Roots,” combines modernity with authenticity, bringing a fresh, dynamic and innovative spirit to Bolthouse Fresh Food’s products.

“Bolthouse Fresh Foods is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our consumers by offering high-quality, nutrient-rich fresh products that excel in today’s ever-evolving market,” says Timothy Escamilla, CEO of Bolthouse Fresh Foods.

Beyond its refreshed corporate logo, Bolthouse Fresh Foods is revealing its new consumer brand, Bolthouse Fresh, and packaging for its consumer-facing portfolio of fresh carrots and on-the-go snacking solutions. Consumers will begin to see Bolthouse Fresh products with bold and playful designs rolling out this fall.

"Bolthouse Fresh Foods is proud of our focus on fresh produce and natural ingredients, prioritizing best-in-class agriculture practices to ensure the best quality carrots,” Escamilla says. “Bolthouse Fresh Foods is taking every opportunity to reinforce our position as a category leader, and our vibrant brand look mirrors the energy our team brings to each partner and customer relationship. Our goal is to reinvigorate the produce aisle to meet the demands of today’s consumers while building a connection with the next generation. In-store, consumers will find it much easier to gain inspiration across our extensive Bolthouse Fresh conventional, organic and value-added fresh carrot varieties."

Bolthouse Fresh Foods partner FreshMade created the new corporate brand identity and Bolthouse Fresh packaging designs.

“The new packaging across the fresh carrot portfolio is designed to engage consumers with eye-catching colors that highlight usage occasions,” says Karen White, vice president of marketing, Bolthouse Fresh Foods. “It was crucial that our branding ignite excitement for all shoppers, and this design has achieved just that. Months of consumer research, testing and creative exploration brought us to the new brand and package designs.”

The Bolthouse Fresh Foods brand and Bolthouse Fresh portfolio will be fully revealed at the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show Oct. 8-10, 2024, in Las Vegas, as well as the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce and Floral Show from Oct. 17-19 in Atlanta.