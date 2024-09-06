Wenzel's Farm is now offering Venison Snack Sticks in three varieties: Original, Teriyaki and Jalapeno Cheddar.

All of Wenzel's Farm Venison Snack Sticks are gluten-free and made with grass-fed venison.

"We are really excited as a company to be launching the new Wenzel's Farm Venison Snack Stick line, says Wenzel's President Mark Vieth. "We can provide a product consumers have a demand for at a great price. This product's packaging brings forward the elements of our main line of products with a simpler, cleaner look."

The Venison Snack Sticks will come in a single-serve, 1.5-oz. package and have a suggested retail price of $2.49.

Wenzel's Farm offers 14 beef snack stick varieties and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat and are naturally hard wood smoked.