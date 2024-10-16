Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, stating it has achieved its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-approved Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goal well before the 2030 target.

“I am proud of our team for leading by example—large-scale farmers like us need to start showing scalable transformations,” says Hans Sauter, chief sustainability officer, senior vice president, R&D and agricultural services at Fresh Del Monte. “Addressing a warming climate is no longer optional but an urgent task. Fresh Del Monte remains dedicated to its mission of taking proactive action and working towards a Brighter World Tomorrow. Sustainability only continues to gain traction throughout our company, and I am thrilled to see both our progress and the work that lies ahead of us.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report outlines Fresh Del Monte’s progress toward its long-term environmental and social goals. Key achievements for the year include:

Climate : Fresh Del Monte achieved a 28% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, surpassing its SBTi target by 2023, well ahead of its 2030 goal timeline. The company set goals to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27.5%, using a 2019 baseline, and Scope 3 emissions by 12.3%, based on a 2020 baseline, by 2030. These targets are aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2°C. Fresh Del Monte also exceeded its goal of reducing Scope 1 CO 2 emissions from vessel shipping by 10% by 2025, reaching a 19% reduction in 2024.

: Completion of ecosystem mapping in Guatemala and Costa Rica, with plans to expand to other farms in 2024. Additionally, the company has planted 2,487,847 trees since 2016, reaching 99.5% of its goal to plant 2.5 million trees by 2025. Diversity : 69% of U.S. employees are from diverse backgrounds, underscoring the company's commitment to inclusion.

: 69% of U.S. employees are from diverse backgrounds, underscoring the company's commitment to inclusion. Health and Community : Fresh Del Monte delivered healthy, nutritious produce to millions while providing health services to hundreds of local workers and communities in growing regions.

: Fresh Del Monte delivered healthy, nutritious produce to millions while providing health services to hundreds of local workers and communities in growing regions. Packaging: Introduction of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for banana shipments in North America, obviating the use of 758 tons of single-use paper and more than 5 tons of plastic.

As part of its commitment to extract more value from its biomass and reduce waste, the company extended its partnership with the University of Granada to explore bioactive compounds from fruit residues, contributing to advancements in health and well-being. Earlier this year, the company also inaugurated a biofertilizer plant in Kenya, in partnership with Vellsam Materias Bioactivas, using pineapple residues to produce biofertilizers. These efforts reflect Fresh Del Monte’s broader vision of harnessing nature’s power to promote sustainable farming and create a more harmonious relationship between people, products and the environment.

“With the release of our 2023 Sustainability Report, we are reminded of the immense responsibility we carry as stewards of the environment,” says Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “As an agricultural leader, we recognize our profound influence on shaping our planet’s future. By embracing our role and working in harmony with nature, we believe we can unlock its full potential, laying the groundwork for a sustainable future that benefits all. This is the focus of our efforts—innovating with purpose, collaborating with partners, and creating a lasting legacy of sustainability that will protect and preserve our natural world for generations to come.”

The full sustainability report, including an executive summary, can be found at https://freshdelmonte.com/sustainability-reports/.