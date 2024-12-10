The Hershey Company today announced that Michael Del Pozzo, president, U.S. Confection, is departing the company effective December 12, 2024. Michele Buck, The Hershey Company president and chief executive officer, will assume leadership of the U.S. Confection Business while the company identifies a successor from among a strong pipeline of internal and external candidates.

Del Pozzo is returning to PepsiCo—where he had worked his entire career prior to joining Hershey—and will assume a new leadership role.

Buck will partner closely with the U.S. Confection leadership team during this interim period to lead the business through its next phase of growth and advance Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision.