Material processing and material handling solutions companies Advanced Material Processing (AMP) and Automated Handling Solutions (AHS) have merged and rebranded as Akona Process Solutions, a portfolio company of Chicago-based May River Capital.

Akona unifies the technologies and global reach of AMP and AHS to deliver an extensive portfolio of processing and handling solutions for high-value materials in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and chemicals industries.

The company will continue to leverage AMP’s and AHS’s Cablevey, Kason, Marion and Spiroflow brands, together bringing over 200 years of collective experience in solving material handling and material processing challenges. Akona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with engineering, sales and service centers across the U.S. and Europe.

Akona is uniquely positioned to address customers’ growing need for integrated solutions that are scalable, reliable, enhance efficiency and ensure hygiene in their high-stakes, regulated operating environments.

“Akona will provide a single-source solution for customers operating in some of the most complex and demanding industries,” says Seth Vance, CEO of Akona Process Solutions. “Through merging the capabilities of AMP and AHS, we are unlocking new possibilities for innovation and efficiency – and marking a critical step in our pursuit of delivering exceptional value and reliability to our customers globally.

“Our goal with Akona is to simplify the scoping, procurement, deployment and maintenance of material handling and material processing equipment for our loyal customers, enabling them to focus on what matters most: maximizing their operations,” Vance adds. “Akona’s unique combination of cutting-edge technology and customer-centric products and services will ensure (that) we remain a trusted partner in their success.”

The company’s portfolio includes mixers, blenders, dryers, screeners, conveyors, bulk material filling and discharging systems, as well as integrated control solutions. Through uniting complementary technologies and know-how, Akona will enable customers to streamline their operations, reduce downtime and improve productivity – all while working with a trusted and reliable partner.