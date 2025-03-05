After more than 30 years in ethical chocolate, Seattle Chocolate is transforming into Maeve – a brand that embodies imagination, flavor and impact. While the name is new, Maeve remains committed to its core mission: empowering women, supporting cocoa farmers and creating chocolate.

What began as a conversation between Jean Thompson, Seattle Chocolate owner and CEO, and Ellie Thompson, her daughter and Seattle Chocolate brand manager, led to the transformation – a shared vision to expand beyond Seattle while staying true to the company’s roots. It started as an idea but quickly became a reality as the duo realized the potential of their chocolate brand to resonate with a new generation of chocolate lovers nationwide.

Inspired by the Irish warrior queen, Maeve represents strength, boldness and a fearless approach to chocolate. The rebrand gives consumers a chocolate experience that is ethical and fun.

“Maeve represents everything we’ve always stood for — transparency, joy and making a meaningful impact through chocolate,” Jean Thompson says.

“Maeve isn’t just a new name; it’s a new energy,” Ellie Thompson says. “We’re bringing excitement to chocolate in a way that feels fresh, imaginative and fun. We have always believed that a little treat can have a big impact, and with Maeve, we’re making that impact bigger than ever.”

To bring Maeve to life, the company partnered with independent brand and packaging studio Young Jerks, creating a world of imagination and flavor. Inspired by characters like Greg Glitter, Cheryl the Forest Nymph and Pinkbeard the Pirate, Maeve’s creations invite consumers to experience chocolate light-heartedly and transport them to realms where every treat is a journey.

“We wanted to redefine what a premium chocolate company can be,” says Dan Cassaro and Dan Christofferson, partners and creative directors of Young Jerks. “Big, silly ideas; immersive visual storytelling and copy that speaks in a tone usually reserved for your close friends.”

At the heart of Maeve is a commitment to sourcing chocolate responsibly and supporting the farmers who grow it. The company directly sources from farmers in Ghana, Peru, Tanzania and the Dominican Republic, ensuring fair pay and long-term sustainability. Where direct sourcing isn’t available, Maeve sources Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Knowing that chocolate can make a difference, 10% of Maeve’s net profits fund projects to improve the lives of cocoa farmers – from digging wells for fresh water to funding savings and loan programs, planting seedlings to protect the future of cocoa and more.

Since its founding in 1991, Seattle Chocolate has been known for its truffle bars and bonbons. Now, with Maeve, the brand is inviting consumers to experience an array of flavors in vibrant packaging. Creamy and crunchy, sweet and salty, blackberries and dark chocolate…and that’s just the beginning. Maeve’s Dark Chocolate Medley and Maeve Loves You Bonbon box were recently announced as finalists for the 2025 NEXTY Awards for the Planet-Forward Product and Sweet Snacks and Desserts categories.

Maeve’s truffle bars come in flavors like Magical Mint, San Juan Salted Toffee and Nutbutter Pretzel, and the bonbons come in Creme Brulee Crackle, Pink Bubbly, Blackberry Bramble and more. They are available online and soon at retailers nationwide, including World Market and Sprouts Farmers Market.

For more information, visit maevechocolate.com.