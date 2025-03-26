Savor Launches Butter Made Without Agriculture

Savor recently launched its animal- and plant-free butter — the first product made from a platform that has captivated chefs and food manufacturers from coast to coast. Select restaurants, like Michelin-starred SingleThread and ONE65, and bakeries, like Jane the Bakery, are set to be among Savor’s first customers this year.

This milestone, arriving on the third anniversary of Savor’s founding, caps several years of research and development, culinary innovation, production scale-up and regulatory assessments, coinciding with the company’s recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. The company celebrated these achievements this month with dinners in San Francisco and New York City, where guests were among the first in the world to taste Savor’s butter replacement.

“Savor was founded to find the most sustainable way to feed humanity,” says Kathleen Alexander, cofounder and CEO of Savor, who was recently honored as one of Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Female Founders 500. “Truly sustainable solutions can’t just reduce our environmental footprint; they have to be affordable, approachable and craveable. As the only technology with the potential to replace palm oil and other widely used fats with a very low-carbon equivalent within the next decade, Savor is positioned to make a substantial impact on global sustainability efforts in the food industry. Savor’s method of producing fats and oils offers differentiated scalability and versatility, allowing us to create rich, delicious ingredients while reaching price parity with conventional fats more rapidly.”

Over the last year, Savor has been collaborating with select restaurants and bakeries in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, who are eager to incorporate the company’s butter into their culinary creations. Culinarians, like SingleThread owner/chef Kyle Connaughton and pastry chefs Juan Contreras of Atelier Crenn and Clement Goyffon of ONE65, have been early evaluators. A short film showing how Contreras uses Savor’s butter to reimagine a brioche recipe is featured on the company’s new website, with others to follow.

Savor’s proprietary technology has also attracted multinational consumer packaged goods companies, whose R&D teams are working on ingredient innovation projects that can leverage Savor’s ability to create customizable fats and oils. The company is actively negotiating joint development agreements with some of these partners, who have been impressed by the versatility and tunability of fatty acid profiles that Savor’s platform can produce — capabilities that extend well beyond the company’s initial dairy-fat mimicking formulation.

“Our expanding pipeline of partners reflects a deep, industry-wide status — the food sector urgently needs solutions to mitigate supply chain instability, which continues to impact revenues and margins across the board,” says Chiara Cecchini, vice president of commercialization at Savor. “This, while reducing emissions from raw materials and maintaining high ingredient quality and generally acceptable prices. It is such a complex challenge to solve, and we intend to help our partners solve it.”

Recent milestones critical to the launch include:

The production of the world’s first fats molecularly constructed from point-captured carbon dioxide (CO₂), green hydrogen (GH₂) and methane (CH₄)

The achievement of the self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, allowing legal sales in the U.S. market

The expansion of R&D capabilities at Savor’s San Jose, Calif., headquarters

The opening of Savor’s first 25,000-sq.-ft. pilot production facility in Batavia, Ill., which has the initial capacity to produce metric tons of fat starting this year

“Savor is redefining food production with a scalable solution that delivers great taste while enhancing stable, domestic supply chains,” says Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures. “The global demand for fats and oils continues to grow, and innovations like Savor’s proprietary fats offer a breakthrough opportunity for the industry and the planet. This milestone highlights their continued innovation and the strong market demand for their approach.”

“Following a decade of experience investing in the food tech space, it is clear that fats are a crucially important part of delivering incredible, animal-equivalent taste and texture to alternatives,” says Costa Yiannoulis, cofounder and managing partner of Synthesis Capital. “Savor’s approach unlocks both scalability and flexibility in producing animal-equivalent fats in a way that no other current solution is poised to. As a result, this makes them inseparable from the coming food-system transformation.”

The launch of Savor’s butter and the additional milestones represent the first steps in the company’s journey. Visit savor.it to see other developments by Savor.