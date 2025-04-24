Chomps Secures $100 Million in Credit from Wells Fargo

Chomps has secured a $100 million revolving line of credit with Wells Fargo.

The credit will provide Chomps with increased financial flexibility to support continued expansion across all aspects of its business. These funds will be allocated to expand the company’s production capacity and capabilities, expand operations, and support ongoing retail programs and marketing initiatives.

“Our relationship with Wells Fargo is an important step in securing for Chomps the resources necessary to meet the rapidly increasing demand for our products,” says Tim Bosslet, CFO of Chomps. “This financing will allow us to scale our operations and continue to serve our growing customer base effectively, while remaining committed to our high standards.”

Chomps was founded in 2012 and is now available nationwide. The company’s dedication to real ingredients and range of flavors has fueled its 292% year-over-year sales growth, with the protein segment expanding three times faster than the overall snacking industry.

To meet this surging consumer demand, Chomps is planning a new, 300,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Mexico, Mo., which is slated to open this year. This expansion, which is in collaboration with longstanding partner Western Smokehouse Partners, will increase Chomps’ production capabilities.

“We are excited to support Chomps as they capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within the protein snack category,” says Brett Rausch, managing director and market sales executive for Wells Fargo’s commercial bank.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with financial solutions that support their business objectives, and this revolving line of credit will offer Chomps the agility they need to manage their growth within the dynamic protein sector,” says John O’Shea, executive director for Wells Fargo’s food and agribusiness sector.