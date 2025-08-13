Post Holdings to Change Executive Leadership

Post Holdings, Inc.’s EVP and chief operating officer, Jeff Zadoks, will retire in January 2026. Upon Zadoks’ retirement, Post Consumer Brands president and chief executive officer Nicolas Catoggio will expand his role to include the responsibilities of Post Holdings’ chief operating officer. Until a longer-term leader is selected, Catoggio will retain day-to-day responsibility for Post Consumer Brands.

Zadoks joined Post in 2011. He was promoted to chief financial officer in 2014 and chief operating officer in December 2022. “Jeff has been an integral part of our company’s growth for the past 14 years,” says Rob Vitale, Post Holdings president and chief executive officer. “His impact on our company is immeasurable, and he has been a valued friend and advisor. We are grateful to Jeff for the many ways he has contributed to Post’s success and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Catoggio joined Post Consumer Brands as president and chief executive officer in September 2021. He joined Post from Boston Consulting Group, where he served as managing director and senior partner and advised Post for many years. Under Catoggio’s leadership, Post Consumer Brands has expanded its position as a branded and private-label ready-to-eat cereal provider into the pet food, peanut butter and pasta categories. During Catoggio’s tenure, the company has integrated a variety of acquired companies, manufacturing facilities, products and brands.

“Nico is a strategic leader who has led Post Consumer Brands’ growth from a ready-to-eat cereal company to a multicategory organization,” Vitale says. “I am excited to work with him to continue Post’s record of success.”