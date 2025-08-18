Bradman Lake Unveils WR6X Robotic Case Packer

Bradman Lake launched its latest innovation in case packing: the WR6X Robotic Wraparound Case Packer. Engineered to meet the demands of modern manufacturing, the WR6X offers a compact, high-speed solution for businesses seeking to increase packaging capacity without the need for additional factory space.

This machine was developed in response to a challenge presented by a U.K.-based food manufacturer, which required a flexible, space-efficient solution to meet consumer demand and the popularity of shelf-ready packaging (SRP) formats.

A Compact Powerhouse for High-Speed Production

The WR6X features dual robotic arms, operating in tandem to deliver high-speed collation and case packing. Each side of the machine functions independently, enabling the simultaneous handling of multiple products — ideal for manufacturers needing to respond to fluctuating market requirements.

Features include low-level hoppers for replenishment and reduced downtime; independent case management and sealing units for mixed SKU production; the integration of labelling units to minimize space; and a compact footprint, allowing integration into existing production environments.

Integration and Minimal Disruption

Bradman Lake worked in collaboration with the customer to ensure smooth installation. The WR6X Robotic Case Packer was implemented alongside Bradman Lake’s SL Minior — a small-footprint, high-speed cartoning machine — during a scheduled production shutdown, with enabling works carried out in advance to prepare the site. In parallel, seven existing packaging machines were serviced as part of a preventative maintenance service agreement.

Delivering Results

The WR6X has already demonstrated its value in a live production environment, delivering:

Increased throughput to meet growing demand

Enhanced operational flexibility through dual-product capability

Optimized use of factory space

Reduced downtime, thanks to proactive planning and installation

A Leap Forward in Packaging Automation

“The WR6X represents a significant step forward in packaging automation,” says Dan Lake, head of sales at Bradman Lake Group. “It combines cutting-edge robotics with intelligent design to deliver a solution that is not only fast and flexible, but also space-conscious — something that’s increasingly vital in today’s manufacturing landscape.”