Corotec’s NoZone Ozone Destruction System Creates Cleaner, Safer Air

Corotec offers its NoZone Ozone Destruction System — now available in a range of sizes, from 100 cfm to 7,500 cfm. Designed for demanding environments, such as corona treatment stations and X-ray and E-beam sterilization lines in food packaging and medical device manufacturing, the NoZone system eliminates excess ozone before it becomes a safety or regulatory issue.

Built with safety and performance in mind, the NoZone system is engineered to tackle ozone at the source. Its negative-pressure airflow design eliminates the risk of ozone leaks — even at poor duct connections — by pulling ozone-laden air through a canister before it reaches the blower. This not only ensures ozone removal, but it also prolongs the blower’s life.

What sets the NoZone system apart is its catalytic reaction process that destroys ozone molecules without degrading the catalyst, delivering consistent performance. Dual filtration — at both the inlet and outlet — keeps the system running efficiently, while optional monitoring tools, like a manometer and ozone sensors, offer real-time diagnostics of filter health and ozone concentration levels.

With increasing OSHA and local environmental regulations limiting ozone emissions, having an ozone destruction system is no longer optional. Ozone is not only hazardous to human health when inhaled, but it also corrodes metal and equipment components. The NoZone system reduces exhaust ozone to below 0.1 ppm, helping maintain both compliance and a safer work environment.