Atlantic Natural Foods Completes Sale of Loma Linda Brand

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (ANF) has completed the sale of select assets to Century Pacific North America. The company has completed the bid process for the sale of its Loma Linda, neat, TUNO and Kaffree Roma business units, approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

For the past two years, ANF has been in the process of transitioning certain production of Loma Linda’s products into Century Pacific’s operations, transferring equipment and dedicating resources. This process has been led by Kelly Krause, EVP and chief development officer of ANF.

“As we look back on the last 20 years of production, it’s been a unique journey, and we want to ensure the next 20 years of food production are fruitful for the plant-based community,” says Douglas Hines, chairman and founder of Atlantic Natural Foods. “We are building a generational future for the Seventh Day Adventist community, along with the world’s vegan consumers who look to Loma Linda for their daily food staples.”

In 1980, Hines began trade with Century Pacific’s founder, Ricardo Po, an entrepreneur in Asia. Po saw an opportunity to create leadership in the food industry in the Philippines and expand around the world. His dream, coupled with grit, delivered success. Today, the company is continuing this legacy with this transaction under the leadership of the Po family, which operates with the same principles upon which the company was founded.

Christopher Po, executive chairman of Century Pacific, is committed to delivering food solutions that ensure global access to all consumers of healthy food. Meanwhile, his brother, Teodoro (Ted) Po, Century Pacific president and CEO, is leading shoulder to shoulder to create a $1.4 billion global business, including the UnMeat plant-based product brand.

“Over 45 years later, I am proud to have witnessed the growth that has been built with true vision and generational purpose at Century Pacific,” Hines adds. “It is my pleasure to confirm the announcement as the baton passes to Century. It was a painful path to get here but allows a continuation of Loma Linda with supply to over 30 countries, and I am confident that the legacy will continue.”

There will be a 60-day transition period, and the parties will reach out to all markets. Loma Linda will be shipping and delivering, under its new ownership, products that were created 130 years ago by John Kellogg.