v2food Partners with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and Acquires Daring Foods

v2food recently partnered with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and acquired Daring Foods. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable food systems, combining v2food’s protein technology with Ajinomoto Co.’s food science expertise and Daring’s U.S. market presence.

Transforming Global Food Systems Through Synergies

The acquisition of Daring Foods creates strategic value by integrating the brand’s retail penetration and consumer loyalty with v2food’s food technology and manufacturing networks. Daring will continue to operate under its own brand in the U.S. market while serving as a platform for v2food to launch products across America based on its intellectual property.

“For several years, v2food has been the No. 1 plant-based meat company in Australia, and through the acquisition of Daring, we are excited to be able to introduce our world-class product range into the USA market,” says Tim York, CEO of v2food. “Daring has built an incredible, consumer-loved brand with strong reach across the U.S., and combining that with our food technology creates immediate opportunities to accelerate our mission to be one of the global leaders in plant-based protein.”

The Ajinomoto Co. partnership is built on shared sustainability values and a mutual commitment to transforming global food systems, with initiatives progressing in Africa and emerging in Asia.

“This strategic collaboration between Ajinomoto Co. and v2food is focused on our shared commitment to revolutionizing the global food system through innovation, sustainability and co-creation in technology and business development to contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet,” elaborates Shigeo Nakamura, president and CEO of Ajinomoto Co. “Our ‘Eat Well, Live Well’ philosophy aligns perfectly with v2food’s vision to develop next-generation food solutions that meet rising consumer demand for sustainable, nutritious alternatives.”

“We’re excited about this next chapter and aligned culturally,” adds Jeffrey Gendelman, CEO of Daring Foods. “Daring was built on a commitment to clean-label plant protein that never sacrifices taste or experience. Together, we see an opportunity to shape the future of our space in a way none of us could have achieved alone. With v2food’s technology platform and Ajinomoto Co.’s expertise supporting us, we’re in the best position yet to deliver on our consumer promise at both pace and scale. In my view, this is how the space should have been built from the start: thoughtfully, profitably and as healthily as possible.”

Innovation at the Intersection of Taste and Sustainability

A common goal unites the three organizations: to transform the global food system through science-driven innovation that supports both human health and environmental sustainability. The partnership will accelerate the development of clean-protein products, including a new frozen meal range that showcases how nutritious and affordable plant-based products can be, while also addressing consumer demands for cleaner labels and shorter ingredient lists.

The fusion of Daring’s brand identity and culinary appeal with v2food’s food technology and Ajinomoto Co.’s scientific expertise creates a platform for innovation. v2food’s work on methylcellulose-free formulations and natural color-changing technology using algae positions the collaboration at the forefront of clean-label innovation.

“With the strategic collaboration of Ajinomoto Co., this move strengthens the joint platform’s ability to scale globally, unlocking new revenue streams and accelerating the delivery of next-generation food solutions,” says Masaki Kashihara, executive officer of green business development at Ajinomoto Co.

Market Expansion and Global Impact

The collaboration leverages Ajinomoto Co.’s global network and presence in both developed and emerging markets. This infrastructure enables rapid scaling of plant-based solutions to meet rising global demand for sustainable protein alternatives.

The expansion includes strides in emerging markets, such as Africa and Asia, where most of the world’s population growth will occur in the next 25 years.

Through Ajinomoto Co.’s Green Business Development Department, the partnership supports sustainability commitments while seeking to create revenue streams in the plant-based sector. By meeting consumers where they are on their flexitarian journey, particularly with proteins like chicken, the combined entity is committed to making plant-based eating accessible and appealing.

“From day one, v2food was conceived to be a global leader in plant-based meat, and our strategic move into the U.S. market, especially with a strong brand like Daring and the backing of a global powerhouse like Ajinomoto, is a logical next phase of growth as the market consolidates,” says Jack Cowin, founder of Hungry Jack’s and an v2food investor. “Over the next five years, we expect to see a rationalization of the industry with various best-in-class plant-based meat companies, such as v2food and Daring, coming together to gain scale and provide technical solutions that meet or exceed consumer requirements for great-tasting, affordable and nutritious food that also happens to be better for the planet.”

“This partnership represents the natural evolution of our shared vision to transform the global food system through science-driven innovation,” York says. “By combining our technological capabilities with Ajinomoto’s global scale and deep expertise in food science, alongside Daring’s proven market success, we’re creating a powerful platform for sustainable nutrition that doesn't compromise on taste or quality.”

This combined entity is poised to lead the plant-based sector into a new era of taste, nutrition and global accessibility, addressing the need to feed a global population of 10 billion people while reducing the environmental impact of food production.