Natra Acquires Peanut Butter and Ingredients Supplier Bredabest

Natra and Bredabest have joined forces to create a powerhouse in sweet spreads and confectionery, combining expertise, innovation and scale to serve customers across Europe and beyond.

Natra has agreed to acquire Bredabest, which will facilitate the growth and development of the two businesses.

The partnership combines Bredabest’s expertise in peanut processing with Natra’s global platform and distribution network, expanding Natra’s portfolio to include peanut-based spreads and other peanut-based ingredients. This acquisition strengthens product offerings, cross-selling opportunities and supply chain integration while supporting Natra’s international growth strategy, which includes the acquisition of Belgian chocolate producer Gudrun in September 2024.

Founded in 1996 and based in the Netherlands, Bredabest is a European producer of peanut butter and value-added peanut ingredients, supplying 100% pure and natural spreads to retailers, FMCGs and consumer brands. Known for its quality, reliability and customer partnerships, Bredabest is also a player in the pure and organic peanut butter segments and an importer of peanuts into Europe. Joining forces with Natra provides access to a wider international network and additional resources to support sustainable growth, while continuing operations at its facilities with all employees retained, ensuring continuity for customers and suppliers.

The company was founded by Pieter Stienen and Rainier van Rey, who have served as CEO and managing partner since its inception. They will remain shareholders of the group and continue with the business.

Bredabest will continue to operate under its existing brand and maintain its way of working. The company’s management team will remain in place and continue to lead day-to-day operations, ensuring consistency for employees, customers and suppliers. This continuity provides assurance that Bredabest’s culture, entrepreneurial spirit and longstanding values will be preserved while benefitting from Natra’s resources and global reach.

Bredabest operates two processing locations in the Netherlands with capacity for future growth. Since its establishment, Bredabest has earned a reputation for a customer-centric, tailored and agile full-service offering, building partnerships with food producers across more than 30 countries.

A portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP, Natra produces chocolate bars, pralines, tablets and chocolate hazelnut spreads, which it sells in more than 90 countries. Its ingredients division also supplies a range of cocoa-based ingredients to the international food industry. The company has over 1,400 employees across seven production plants in Spain, Belgium, France and Canada.

“Pieter and Rainier have built a fantastic business that is complementary to our business and aligns perfectly with Natra’s model,” says Armando Santacesaria, CEO of Natra. “This exciting acquisition strengthens our ability to enhance our customer offering and accelerates our journey to becoming the preferred private-label partner in snacking and indulgence. Looking ahead, Natra’s scale, global reach and strong customer relationships will be transformational for Bredabest. We’re excited to welcome our new colleagues and work together to build on their impressive achievements and drive the growth of our combined business.”

“We are pleased to join forces with Natra, a strong long-term partner to take Bredabest into its next phase of growth,” Stienen says. “Natra’s global scale and complementary portfolio will unlock new opportunities while safeguarding the values and customer focus that have underpinned Bredabest’s success. My business partner, Rainier van Rey, and myself will remain part of Bredabest in our current roles while remaining shareholders. In that respect, we are fully committed to make this partnership a success.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to conditions and regulatory approval.

Bredabest was advised by Squarefield, Vriman M&A Lawyers and PwC. Natra was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and KPMG.