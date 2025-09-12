TOMRA Introduces 4C Sorter with LUCAi Deep Learning

TOMRA has launched the 4C with LUCAi, an optical sorting machine designed to increase detection, accuracy, performance, efficiency and flexibility for the nut and IQF industries.

“The TOMRA 4C will allow even more producers, processors and repackers to benefit from the significant developments AI, machine learning and deep learning bring to the food sorting industry,” says Harald Henriksen, executive vice president and head of TOMRA Food. “Combined, the technologies help increase detection of foreign materials, product and color defects, ensuring increased food safety and consistency across batches and shifts for optimized resource use and output.”

The TOMRA 4C is the first TOMRA machine to allow packers and processors to run multiple forms of artificial intelligence — including LUCAi Deep Learning and traditional machine learning — in tandem. These are two technologies that offer adaptability and performance for food sorting operations, allowing customers to quickly adapt to changing operational needs and unlocking consistency.

“The TOMRA 4C delivers serious performance improvements with the ability to achieve a lower than 1% false reject rate (<1% for nuts, and <0.5% for IQF), allowing our customers to set a new benchmark for the industry,” says Kristof Franckx, product manager for TOMRA 4C. “This is possible thanks to the excellence in engineering that TOMRA is known for combined with AI-powered processing and the latest generation of Pulsed LED sensors.”

The TOMRA 4C arrives pre-set and ready to integrate into a new or existing line.