091725 Splenda Maker Heartland Food Products Group Acquires SlimFast Brand

Heartland Food Products Group, manufacturer of Splenda low-calorie sweeteners, drink mixes, coffee and nutritional beverages, has acquired the SlimFast U.S. brand from Glanbia PLC.

"The addition of SlimFast to the Heartland family, alongside our Splenda brand, reinforces our commitment to helping consumers live healthier, more balanced lives," says Ted Gelov, Heartland chairman and CEO. "Both brands share a common purpose, empowering people to make better choices without sacrificing taste or enjoyment. Together, we can deliver trusted solutions in weight management and sugar reduction, two of the biggest consumer needs shaping the future of nutrition."

In a notice to investors, Glanbia says the SlimFast brand was “designated as non-core” in February. The company adds a process to sell SlimFast in other jurisdictions is ongoing. Glanbia acquired the SlimFast brand in November 2018.