Tyson Introduces Chicken Cups

Tyson Foods brand has launched Tyson Chicken Cups.

The company’s innovation team developed this new cup format after recognizing the consumer need for more convenient ways to eat chicken. The cups are stored frozen and can be consumed straight from the microwave in 90 seconds to 2 minutes.

Offering a minimum of 30 grams of protein per serving, Tyson Chicken Cups will be available in four varieties, including the newest iteration of the Tyson brand’s famous Dino Nuggets — Tyson Mini Dino Nuggets.

The lineup of cup options includes:

Tyson Grilled Boneless Chicken Bites Cup

Tyson Lightly Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites Cup

Tyson Mini Dino Nuggets Cup

Tyson Popcorn Chicken Bites Cup

“With the popularity of chicken and consumer demand for portable, protein-rich foods, we needed to find a way to make our products even more accessible throughout the day,” says Dawnna Bowen, vice president of innovation, Tyson Foods. “There is nothing like the Tyson Chicken Cups on the market. They are designed to provide a delicious and satisfying snack that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles, from the office to the carpool line, and after school activities.”