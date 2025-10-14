G&J Pepsi Deploys Cyngn Autonomous DriveMod Tugger

G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the United States, has deployed an autonomous DriveMod Tugger from Cyngn.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to bring self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs., travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than two years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

Cyngn's collaboration with G&J Pepsi will focus on deploying DriveMod solutions to automate material handling tasks within G&J Pepsi's facilities. This innovation helps to address labor challenges and optimize distribution capabilities across large-scale warehousing environments.

"Partnering with G&J Pepsi, a respected family-owned business with nearly a century of history, aligns with our goal to bring scalable, autonomous technology to leaders in essential industries," says Lior Tal, Cyngn's chairman and CEO. "We're excited to support G&J Pepsi's vision for streamlined, technology-driven operations that will allow them to continue delivering high-quality products and customer service."

Founded in 1925, G&J Pepsi serves customers across Ohio and Kentucky. G&J Pepsi has built a portfolio of over 650 products, managed by more than 1,900 employees. By incorporating Cyngn's autonomous vehicle solutions, G&J Pepsi aims to improve productivity within its operations, setting a standard for technology-driven efficiency in beverage distribution.

"Our partnership with Cyngn underscores our commitment to innovation and operational excellence," says Jeff Erwin, VP, manufacturing and quality at G&J Pepsi. "We just completed a 77,000-sq.-ft. warehouse expansion and by integrating DriveMod into our material handling processes, we're not only addressing today's labor challenges but also positioning our business to meet the growing demands of tomorrow. We see this collaboration as an important step in ensuring we continue to deliver for our customers with the highest levels of efficiency and reliability."