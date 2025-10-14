Cargill Deploys Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dog at Amsterdam Facility

Cargill has introduced Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot, Spot, at its Amsterdam Multiseed crush and refinery plant to support daily inspections, identify hazards in real time and enhance operational reliability.

The AI-powered robot uses advanced sensors and real-time data collection to detect equipment and safety risks, helping keep operations running smoothly while protecting the people behind them.

Spot performs approximately 10,000 autonomous inspections per week, capturing thermal, acoustic and visual data across rapeseed and sunflower processing lines. The robot identifies maintenance issues such as equipment overheating, product leaks and ventilation faults — alerting operators before problems arise.

In one case, Spot detected a decanter running above safe operating limits. Maintenance teams made immediate adjustments, preventing equipment failure and avoiding significant downtime. In another, Spot flagged bearings fluctuating between 40°C and 100°C, prompting lubricant replacement before damage occurred.

“Spot gives us peace of mind overnight and helps us wake up to data — not surprises,” says Martin Blommestijn, plant superintendent at Cargill Amsterdam. “It’s more than just a robot — it’s an early warning system that helps keep production safe and smooth.”

Spot also scans for hazards such as open doors, misplaced equipment or obstructed walkways —complementing Cargill’s rigorous safety standards with an extra layer of digital visibility.

Team members are gaining skills in programming autonomous missions, interpreting real-time inspection data and using smart technologies to improve plant performance.

“We are building a new working environment where automation, digitalization and AI support our teams to make our manufacturing and supply chains safer and more efficient,” says Chris Kassios, smart manufacturing process lead at Cargill. “When employees see that we’re investing in their tools and training, it shows that we’re investing in their future too.”

Following successful testing and team training completed earlier this year, Cargill is evaluating how Spot could scale across other European operations. The pilot is a key step toward more predictive, digital-first plant management — positioning Cargill at the forefront of safe, efficient and talent-forward food production.

“This pilot is just the beginning,” Kassios sats. “Robotics and AI are helping us build a food system that’s not only more efficient, but more resilient, sustainable, and human-centric.”