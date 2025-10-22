Molson Coors to Cut 400 Positions from Americas Business

Molson Coors Beverage Company has unveiled a corporate restructuring plan that involves eliminating approximately 400 salaried positions across its Americas business by the end of the year.

The company says the eliminations include salaried positions that were already open from role prioritization efforts earlier this year and those who may be granted voluntary severance. The plan is estimated to result in the reduction of approximately 9% of the company’s Americas business salaried workforce.

“We’ve made progress on our transformation journey, but given the environment, we must transform even faster,” says Rahul Goyal, president and CEO. “To win with our customers and consumers and return to growth, we must move with urgency and make bolder decisions. We are moving quickly and intentionally on a long-term, achievable strategy that continues our journey to become a total beverage company and that we believe puts us on the path to sustainable growth. We look forward to sharing more detail on this strategy in the coming months.”

Molson Coors says the restructuring aims to enhance its ability to reinvest in its business. As part of the plan, Molson Coors is focused on putting resources closer to its consumers and customers as it pursues a return to growth, concentrating on both its beer portfolio and its expansion into adjacent categories, such as premium mixers, non-alcohol beverages and energy drinks.

In connection with the restructuring, the company expects to incur charges in the range of $35 million to $50 million, substantially all of which relate to primarily cash severance payments and post-employment benefits to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025. These cash payments are expected to be made over the next 12 months. These one-time costs will vary based on specific employee elections during the workforce reduction.

“These are never easy decisions, and I am grateful to those who will be departing for their many contributions and to those who will continue to guide us on our journey toward growth,” Goyal says.