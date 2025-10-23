M&M Quality Solutions Opens Underground Cold Storage Facility

M&M Quality Solutions, a national third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has opened a cold storage facility in SubTropolis, the world's largest underground business complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 18,757-sq.-ft. facility will serve as a regional cold-chain hub designed to support food and supplement storage, refrigerated distribution and temperature-sensitive logistics. The underground environment provides a naturally climate-controlled, energy-efficient and secure setting ideal for maintaining product integrity and supply chain efficiency.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to the future of logistics and to the Kansas City region," says M&M Quality Solutions CEO Brian McMaster. "SubTropolis provides the perfect environment for our Adaptive Growth Logistics model — offering our partners reliability, efficiency and intelligence in how products move, market and grow."

The site features truck and rail dock access for seamless inbound and outbound operations, making it a strategic addition to Kansas City's robust logistics network.

The lease took effect Sept. 3, with improvements set to be complete by Sept. 30. The facility will be fully operational this month.