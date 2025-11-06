Urban Farmer Acquires CAULIPOWER

Urban Farmer, a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners and a fully integrated producer of specialty dough products, has acquired cauliflower crust frozen pizza brand CAULIPOWER.

Together, Urban Farmer’s fully integrated manufacturing capabilities and CAULIPOWER’s category-defining brand will form a scaled platform with reach across branded, private label and co-manufactured better-for-you frozen products.

“CAULIPOWER has transformed how people think about comfort food,” says Chris Jaromin, CEO of Urban Farmer. “CAULIPOWER’s commitment to making better-for-you foods accessible and delicious aligns perfectly with Urban Farmer’s mission to combine culinary innovation with quality manufacturing. Together, we’ll expand our ability to bring nutritious, craveable foods to more tables across the country.”

Jaromin will continue to lead Urban Farmer as CEO. CAULIPOWER founder Gail Becker will work closely with Jaromin to drive accelerated growth, serving on Urban Farmer’s board and continuing to guide CAULIPOWER’s vision, innovation and brand.

“When I founded CAULIPOWER in 2016, I searched for a co-manufacturer to bring my idea of a frozen cauliflower crust pizza to life,” Becker says. “Most turned me down, but one said yes – and that was Urban Farmer. How fitting that years after CAULIPOWER disrupted the $6 billion frozen pizza category, our two companies are joining forces again in such a meaningful way. A huge debt of gratitude goes to the millions of consumers and retail partners who supported the brand and cheered us on.”