Food Industry Reacts to Removal of Reciprocal Tariffs on Agricultural Products

The Trump administration has rolled back reciprocal tariffs on certain agricultural products in a move the food industry hopes stabilizes supply chains and reduces cost pressures for manufacturers, foodservice providers and consumers.

The reciprocal tariffs, announced in April, start at 10% and go up to 50%. Among the products no longer subject to reciprocal tariffs include:

Coffee

Tea

Tropical fruits and fruit juices

Cocoa

Spices

Bananas

Oranges

Tomatoes

Beef

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, praised the move, pointing to the ingredients and mechanical products manufacturers can’t source in the U.S.

“The U.S. is the strongest manufacturing power in the world, and thanks to this administration, manufacturers have made bold investments to enhance our ability to produce the essential inputs on our own shores,” he says. “But just as coffee primarily must be produced elsewhere, the same is true for a range of critical manufacturing inputs and machinery that keep our factories humming and determine whether the next manufacturing dollar is spent in America. Americans run on coffee — and America’s manufacturers run on indispensable materials, machinery and equipment.

Speaking specifically to cocoa, the National Confectioners’ Association also applauded the removal of reciprocal tariffs on agricultural products.

“The National Confectioners Association thanks President Trump for taking action to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce consumer costs by exempting cocoa inputs from reciprocal tariffs. The United States chocolate industry is a major contributor to the economy, fosters innovation in the food sector, and brings joy to Americans across the country. Exempting cocoa, which cannot be commercially grown in the United States, from reciprocal tariffs ensures that domestic chocolate manufacturing can remain competitive in the global marketplace.”

The Consumer Brands Association also commended removing reciprocal tariffs on “unavailable domestic natural resources.”

“Building on this common-sense step, it is imperative that we continue to assess other types of critical inputs that are not readily available in the U.S., like palm oil and other products on Annex III, as well as tin mill steel used to make food and aerosol cans,” says Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association. “Consumer Brands looks forward to working with President Trump and his administration to protect the availability and affordability of every day essential products and support the success of America First trade policy.”

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, echoed those sentiments.

“The millions of dollars the federal government collected in additional tariffs on these products resulted in higher prices for businesses and families,” he says. “The president’s actions will help reduce costs for Americans. We encourage the administration to build on today’s announcement and provide additional tariff relief for other products not readily available from domestic sources and in instances where tariffs threaten American jobs. We also urge the administration to provide tariff relief for the more than 236,000 small businesses who import into the United States.”

The National Restaurant Association also cites the need to rely on ingredients that can’t be sourced domestically.

“While we prioritize U.S. sourcing, many products simply cannot be grown domestically due to seasonal and climate limitations,” the association says. “This action will help keep menus diverse and prices reasonable, which is good for families and great for local businesses. Restaurants are more than places to eat, they're the cornerstones of our communities and a big part of what keeps our economy moving.”