Festo Introduces HPSX Universal Adaptive Gripper

Festo has introduced the HPSX universal adaptive gripper, a hygienic soft gripper engineered to handle delicate, irregularly shaped and hygienically sensitive products.

The gripper fingers are produced from soft silicone-based material, making them ideal for moving items that are easily damaged. HPSX can perform multiple picks per second. The gripper withstands acceleration up to 15 g-force, while holding up to 1.1 lbs (.5 kg).

The HPSX is corrosion resistant and features a sanitary design that makes it easy to clean and maintain. It has a high-pressure washdown rating of IP69k, which ensures it meets food safety regulations and cleanliness standards. The materials used are food grade and metal detectable.

The HPSX all-in-one gripper handles a variety of different shapes and sizes without requiring a tool change. The HPSX is available in three sizes 1.6, 2.8 and 4 inches (40 mm, 70 mm, and 100 mm) and in two-, three-, and four-finger designs. Nine different forms widen its application range. HPSX features a universal ISO50 fitting for robotic end-of-arm tooling.

Festo research and development focused on refining the gripper’s shape, dimensions and internal geometry to maximize gripping force and minimize air volume for faster picking. The material’s consistency was carefully chosen to be soft enough to prevent damage but firm enough to grasp objects and move with sufficient acceleration.

The HPSX works seamlessly with Festo’s other automation components, such as controllers, valves and pneumatic systems. This can significantly reduce the time and effort required for installation and programming as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) doesn't have to worry about compatibility issues among products from different vendors.