Lofted Spirits to Add High-Speed, Small-Format Line at Kentucky Facility

Lofted Spirits, producer of Bardstown Bourbon Company and Green River Distilling Co., has broken ground on a 4,000-sq.-ft. expansion that will nearly double the footprint of its existing bottling operation.

Lofted Spirits’ bottling operation already supports a broad customer base across distilled spirits categories including American whiskey, vodka, rum, cream liqueur and RTD. While the facility currently processes more than 10 million bottles per year, the addition of a high-capacity, high-speed, small-format line will bring total capacity above 35 million bottles annually. With the expansion, Lofted Spirits’ capabilities include all sizes from 50 mL to 1.75 L with limitless customization for packages, closures and finishes.

“This expansion is about building long-term capability for our customers — more capacity, more speed and even more flexibility — while maintaining the highest quality standard in the industry,” says Mark Erwin, CEO, Lofted Spirits. “Our commitment to our customers is unwavering. We were built as a contract manufacturing facility and we continue to demonstrate our dedication to supporting the ambitions of our customers as a grain to glass one-stop-shop for all their production and bottling needs. While many organizations are pulling back, we are investing to meet the moment and help our customers grow.”

The company is the only independent copacker in the state to meet the rigorous standards of international quality and food safety systems including ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000, a distinction held by a small set of operations globally.

“With this expansion, we are one of the few independent co-packers that handle large format, large volume orders with precision, while maintaining the care and attention to detail that also allows us to produce high-touch small runs,” says Justin Willett, VP of operations. “While the equipment is important, the team’s integrity and deep bench of expertise is what truly delivers for our customers.”

Earlier this year, Lofted Spirits announced its Alternating Proprietorship program, which allows brands across spirits categories process at the Bardstown facility using their own DSP license and take advantage of reduced excise tax rates through the Craft Beverage Modernization Act (CMBA).

Lofted Spirits’ bottling operation currently employs 80 team members and expects to add an additional 5-6 roles as the facility scales. The expansion represents a multimillion-dollar investment and reinforces Lofted Spirits’ long-term commitment to Bardstown and the broader Kentucky spirits community.

Construction, managed by Buzick Construction, is currently underway. The expanded operation is expected to be fully operational early Q2 2026. Design and engineering for the expanded facility is led by the internal team at Lofted Spirits.