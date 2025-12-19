Pladis Shifts Secondary U.S. Confectionery Packaging to Fully Recyclable Material

pladis Global has partnered with Coveris to transition its U.S. confectionery packaging to fully recyclable, paper-based block bottom bags.

The new pre-made bags were developed in line with the CEFLEX circular design guidelines among others, which ensure that packaging is collected, sorted and recycled, helping to meet EU requirements such as PPWR and to prevent waste and pollution. They are recyclable within the respective recycling streams.

Designed as secondary packaging for confectionery products, the bags aim to deliver machine performance, material strength and print quality that meets pladis’ production standards. The innovation solves long-standing challenges in paper packaging, such as cracking and fiber break in side gusset areas, which often affected the appearance and consistency of similar products.

The introduction of pre-made block bottom bags for the U.S. market followed joint technical trials and process validation. By reducing the fiber break, the new design ensures maintains the integrity of printed artwork, even after transport and handling. The high stiffness and dimensional stability of the paper structure support an upright presentation on shelf, while the heat-sealable top fold ensures secure sealing and fast processing on pladis’ existing packing lines.

“We have been searching for a recyclable paper pre-made bag that meets our performance and quality expectations,” said a pladis North America spokesperson. “Coveris’ pre-made block bottom bag impressed us with its combination of sustainability, visual appeal and technical reliability. It allowed us a seamless change process and provides the look and quality our brands require.”

“Our collaboration with pladis is an excellent example of how sustainable packaging innovation can deliver measurable sustainability benefits,” says Noah Hilt, global account manager, responsible for pladis Group at Coveris. “By combining our expertise in flexible paper technology, printing and converting, we have created a packaging solution that meets the highest visual and functional standards while fully aligning with circular economy principles – with the next generation already on the horizon.”