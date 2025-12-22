Indeeco Launches iJeat Tubing Bundle Line

Indeeco is introducing its next generation of tubing and tube bundle products, named iHeat.

The enhanced product line offers the same reliability and safety standard as before, but with optimized go-to-market delivery metrics.

“At its core, Indeeco’s tube bundles deliver exceptional reliability, safety and efficiency for industrial process lines, analyzer sample lines and critical fluid transfer applications,” says Kirk Mankin, director of sales. “Our second-generation offering allows us to manufacture with cutting edge technology and automation. We're excited to build upon our 96 years of manufacturing quality thermal solutions by delivering engineered tubing products produced in a single facility to accelerate our quoting, design and delivery timeline.”

The tube bundle lineup features a light (LTB) and heavy (HTB) steam traced models, as well as the electric traced bundle (ETB) all engineered to handle demanding industrial applications. LTB and HTB steam traced bundles are specifically designed for instrument impulse lines, pressure transmitters, fluid transfer lines and analyzer sample lines. These bundles offer both light tracers for freeze protection and heavy tracers for elevated temperature maintenance, covering a wide range of process requirements with both low and high temperature options.

The iHeat Tube ETB Bundle is suited for instrument impulse lines for pressure transmitters, process analyzer sample lines and CEMS lines. With dependable freeze protection and precise temperature maintenance, the iHeat Tube ETB Bundle offers increased process control. It is certified for hazardous area installations and features a full line of electrical connection and termination kits for secure and compliant setups. ETB bundles are available with heat trace self-regulating cable options (LSR, MSR, and HSR) to support various temperature maintenance needs and are approved for FM and CSA Class I Division 2 safety standards.