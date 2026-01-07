Danone North America Begins $4M Expansion at Texas Facility

Danone North America has launched a $4 million expansion project at its 22,000-sq.-ft. plant in Fort Worth, Texas.

Established in 1925, the plant sits on nearly 11 acres and produces Danimals Kid’s Yogurts and Smoothies, Activia Probiotic Yogurt and YoCrunch Yogurt with Toppings. The plant has 210 employees.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project includes two additions totaling 3,495 sq. ft. and a 1,843-sq.-ft. remodel for new equipment. The project is expected to be completed on Sept. 1.

Danone North America has tapped Illinois-based Ollmann Ernest Martin Architects, P.C. for design services.

The company operates a dozen other plant across the U.S., including a 609,000-sq.-ft. facility in Dallas, Texas. Last year, Danone opened a $65 million production line at its facility in Jacksonville, Florida and multi-million-dollar, 48,000-sq.-ft. expansion at its plant in Minster, Ohio.