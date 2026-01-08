ISA Reveals 2026 Leadership

The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its leadership team for the term beginning Jan. 1.

Members of the ISA’s executive board include:

President: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell

President-elect Secretary: Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol

Past President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company

Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls

CEO: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation

Francisco Alférez Canales, Tetra Pak

Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco

Marco Ayala, ABS Consulting

Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental

Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.

Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply

Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation

David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services

Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc.

Megan Samford, Schneider Electric

Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation

Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing

These individuals have demonstrated a strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the society plays in the future of the automation community.

“I am honored to welcome this outstanding group of professionals into ISA leadership,” Weckwerth says. “It is inspiring to see such far-reaching expertise across ISA and the many sectors we serve. I am excited to collaborate with them to sustain ISA’s strong growth and continue to empower our global community of automation professionals.”