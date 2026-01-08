People News
ISA Reveals 2026 Leadership
The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its leadership team for the term beginning Jan. 1.
Members of the ISA’s executive board include:
- President: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell
- President-elect Secretary: Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol
- Past President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company
- Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls
- CEO: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation
- Francisco Alférez Canales, Tetra Pak
- Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco
- Marco Ayala, ABS Consulting
- Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental
- Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.
- Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply
- Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation
- David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services
- Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc.
- Megan Samford, Schneider Electric
- Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation
- Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing
These individuals have demonstrated a strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the society plays in the future of the automation community.
“I am honored to welcome this outstanding group of professionals into ISA leadership,” Weckwerth says. “It is inspiring to see such far-reaching expertise across ISA and the many sectors we serve. I am excited to collaborate with them to sustain ISA’s strong growth and continue to empower our global community of automation professionals.”
