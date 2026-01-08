People & Industry News

People News

ISA Reveals 2026 Leadership

International Soceity of Automation logo
January 8, 2026

The International Society of Automation (ISA) has announced its leadership team for the term beginning Jan. 1. 

Members of the ISA’s executive board include:  

  • President: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell
  • President-elect Secretary: Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol
  • Past President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company    
  • Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls 
  • CEO: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation 
  • Francisco Alférez Canales, Tetra Pak
  • Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco 
  • Marco Ayala, ABS Consulting
  • Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental 
  • Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc. 
  • Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply 
  • Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation 
  • David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services 
  • Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc. 
  • Megan Samford, Schneider Electric 
  • Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation 
  • Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing 

These individuals have demonstrated a strong commitment to ISA and to visioning the role that the society plays in the future of the automation community.

“I am honored to welcome this outstanding group of professionals into ISA leadership,” Weckwerth says. “It is inspiring to see such far-reaching expertise across ISA and the many sectors we serve. I am excited to collaborate with them to sustain ISA’s strong growth and continue to empower our global community of automation professionals.”

KEYWORDS: automation technology trade organizations

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An EventView AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!