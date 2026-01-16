Ripple Foods Introduces Organic Plant-Based Milk

Ripple Foods has launched Ripple Organic Plant-Based Milk, offering 5 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

Available in Original and Vanilla, Ripple Organic provides more protein than almond milk and is free from the top nine allergens. Ripple Organic is made with five ingredients or fewer, contains no gums or oils, and is suitable for everyday use, including cereal, smoothies and drinking by the glass.

"For many shoppers, choosing organic in the milk aisle has meant compromising — on protein, on taste, or on ingredients they actually recognize. We heard that frustration loud and clear," says Becky O'Grady, CEO of Ripple Foods. "Ripple Organic was created to give families an organic option that finally delivers on everything they care about: clean ingredients, great taste and real, satisfying protein, all in one simple bottle."

Made with Ripple's signature pea protein, Ripple Organic is nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, lactose-free, gluten-free and 100% vegan, making it suitable for households managing food allergies or dietary restrictions.

Ripple Organic Plant-Based Milk will be available beginning January 2026 at select retailers, including Target, Hy-Vee, Wakefern, ShopRite and Harris Teeter, with additional retailers to follow.