ProMinent Debuts Metering and Emptying Station for Intermediate Bulk Containers

ProMinent has launched DULCODOS SAFE-IBC F&B, a metering and emptying station for intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) that has been specially developed for the requirements of the food and beverage industry.

The system ensures process reliability and food safety – from storage to the precise metering of food ingredients and additives. All components that come into contact with media comply with the requirements of Regulations EC 1935/2004 and EN 10/2011.

An integrated intermediate container with a volume of 80 liters ensures that the dosing process continues without interruption even when changing the IBC. Leak-proof couplings and food-grade hoses prevent dripping and leakage. A wheel-accessible drip tray safely collects residues and reduces cleaning effort. A visual level indicator and automated alarm functions provide early warning of refilling or maintenance requirements. Sensors continuously monitor the process, thereby increasing operational safety.

The slightly inclined installation surface of the IBC ensures that residues are almost completely emptied. This reduces material costs and minimizes waste. The system is CIP-compatible and can be cleaned without dismantling.