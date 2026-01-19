Harpak-ULMA Introduces ULMA TFX Thermoformer in North America

Harpak-ULMA has released the ULMA TFX thermoformer in North America.

The TFX is designed to reduce cycle time, stabilize process variation and support the use of recyclable packaging materials. The TFX delivers synchronized high-speed performance, packaging quality, rapid error-proofed changeovers, intuitive operation, sustainable film, optimized materials usage, and data-driven production management

The TFX line leverages optimized motion coordination and a redesigned vacuum system that shortens evacuation time — enabling faster, more predictable cycles for high-volume applications that can accelerate vacuum performance by up to 20%. These improvements are significant for producers packaging standardized “brick-packs,” a format rapidly expanding across major retailers. Packaged meat bricks require precise forming, rapid evacuation and repeatable sealing to maintain their rigid geometry and minimize purge — making cycle-time stability and vacuum efficiency critical drivers of throughput and package integrity.

The TFX also integrates ULMA’s forming (Better Form XTM) and sealing (Better Seal XTM) technologies, making it capable of running thinner base films without sacrificing package strength or integrity. This is valuable for meat brick applications, which rely on deep, dimensionally consistent forming and robust seals to maintain shape. Running thinner, recyclable materials without compromising rigidity allows processors to reduce plastic consumption while maintaining the visual appeal and durability. This capability supports processors seeking reductions in plastic consumption and improved sustainability metrics.

Other capabilities include automated film alignment, zone-specific heating and constant-atmosphere sealing controls — features designed to improve first-pass yield and reduce rework. In meat-brick production, even minor film wander, uneven heating or seal variation can result in notable deformation or purge leakage. Automated alignment and precision heating help ensure every brick maintains its crisp, consistent profile. On-board tools such as RFID format verification, and recipe-driven digital control accelerate changeovers while reducing operator error.

Centralized recipe control allows operators to auto-adjust settings based on production orders, while built-in monitoring tools track usage of film, electricity, air and gas by shift or batch. At the end of each run, the system generates a detailed PDF report, giving manufacturers a comprehensive view of production performance. This enables producers to pinpoint waste, validate sustainability improvements and support continuous improvement initiatives.