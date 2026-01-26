Siemens Unveils Digital Twin Composer

Siemens has unveiled the Digital Twin Composer, a software solution that builds industrial metaverse environments at scale, empowering organizations to apply industrial AI, simulation and real-time physical data to make decisions virtually.

Digital Twin Composer enables industrial companies to combine 2D and 3D digital twin data from Siemens’ comprehensive digital twin with physical real-time information in a managed, secure real-time photorealistic visual scene, built using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries. With Digital Twin Composer, companies can rapidly build and maintain this global environment, containing all aspects of their product or production data (both virtual and physical) in a secure, managed high-fidelity 3D experience, throughout the lifecycle of the product, process or facility.

Digital Twin Composer provides contextualized, real-time insights and intelligence enabling companies to visualize, interact with and iterate on any product, process or factory in its real-world context before physical design or construction — whether it’s a new smartphone, a tanker in a shipyard, an autonomous electric vehicle or a new AI factory on a greenfield or brownfield site.

PepsiCo and Siemens are digitally transforming select U.S. manufacturing and warehouse facilities by converting them into high-fidelity 3D digital twins that simulate plant operations and the end-to-end supply chain to establish a performance baseline. Within weeks, teams optimized and validated new configurations to boost capacity and throughput, giving PepsiCo a unified, real-time view of operations with flexibility to integrate AI-driven capabilities over time.

Leveraging Siemens’ Digital Twin Composer, NVIDIA Omniverse and computer vision, PepsiCo can now recreate every machine, conveyor, pallet route and operator path with physics-level accuracy, enabling AI agents to simulate, test and refine system changes — identifying up to 90% of potential issues before any physical modifications occur. This approach has already delivered a 20% increase in throughput on initial deployment and is driving faster design cycles, nearly 100% design validation and 10 to 15% reductions in capital expenditure by uncovering hidden capacity and validating investments in a virtual environment.

Many design, engineering and production teams still work independently, each relying on different tools and disconnected data systems. Digital Twin Composer reduces these barriers by unifying design, simulation and operations into one living and contextualized model that empowers engineers to test products, processes and facilities in minutes, validate automation long before hardware exists and operate the real product or facility from one digital twin.

“The new Digital Twin Composer delivers on our vision for the industrial metaverse. It helps manufacturers to overcome the unprecedented challenges of mastering complexity, accelerating production, reducing costs and increasing profitability,” said Joe Bohman, executive vice president, PLM Products, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens and NVIDIA are partnering to help manufacturers bring the most complex products, processes and factories online faster, boost resiliency and sustainability, and continuously optimize performance.”

"In an era where every physical object and process will have a digital twin, Siemens' Digital Twin Composer establishes a digital thread that connects the silos of design, engineering and operations across the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem," says Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and Simulation Technology, NVIDIA. “By integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries into Digital Twin Composer, enterprises can take advantage of physically accurate simulation across their workflows to validate their entire lifecycle — from product design to factory logistics - in the virtual world before committing a single atom to the real one.”

Digital Twin Composer is part of Siemens Xcelerator, a portfolio of software to develop digital twins that empower them to design, simulate and prepare their products, process and factories at speed and scale. Digital Twin Composer is used to connect the high performance, photorealistic and physically accurate 3D digital twin created using Siemens Xcelerator to real-world physical data sources as such manufacturing execution software (MES), quality management systems (QMS), programmable logic controller (PLC) code from a machine or factory asset or industrial internet of things (IIoT) data – from across an open ecosystem of engineering data. Further insights can be realized through integration with Siemens’ industry-leading data science and AI software, Rapidminer and other AI solutions to deliver virtual world intelligence and real time insights to make decisions in confidence.

Launched at CES 2026, Siemens’ Digital Twin Composer is currently in early access with select customers.