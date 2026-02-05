InnovAsian to Open Frozen Food Plant in Arkansas

InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc., a subsidiary of Nichirei Foods Inc., will build a frozen food manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The 175,000-sq.-ft. facility will be built in the 2,100-acre Craighead Technology Park in Jonesboro. InnovAsian chose Arkansas after a multi-state search, citing speed-to-market, a skilled workforce and local and state support as key factors. Nichirei will make a capital contribution of approximately $105 million to InnovAsian in 2026 to initiate the project. This development will create approximately 200 new jobs.

Found in grocery freezer aisles nationwide, InnovAsian offers multi-serve entrées, single-serve meals, rice, sides and appetizers. The new facility will increase production capacity for its high-growth multi-serve entrée line, supporting the company’s continued growth in the U.S. market.

“This new facility investment underscores InnovAsian’s commitment to growth and is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the brand,” says Joe Kent, president and CEO of InnovAsian. “This is a major step forward for Nichirei’s global growth strategy in the North American market. Our new Jonesboro facility will allow us to meet growing demand for high-quality Asian cuisine while creating meaningful jobs in the community. It has been a pleasure to work with Jonesboro Unlimited, the Governor of Arkansas, and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), and we look forward to delivering innovation and flavor to more families across America.”

Arkansas Department of Commerce and AEDC leaders met with Nichirei Foods executives in Tokyo in 2025 to showcase Arkansas’ business climate and help secure the project.