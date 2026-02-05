Hummus Maker Little Sesame Opens Factory in Maryland

Hummus maker Little Sesame has opened a 23,600-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

The new factory will increase Little Sesame's production capacity, moving from an annual output of 4 million pounds to a projected 20 million pounds at full capacity. This expansion is designed to meet consumer demand driven by quality, taste and pioneering commitment to regeneratively grown chickpeas.

“This new facility provides the infrastructure that allows us to truly deliver on our promise of delicious, real food that's better for people and the planet, at the scale the market is demanding,” says Nick Wiseman, CEO and co-founder of Little Sesame. “With this expansion, we can continue to push the boundaries of our category and prove that a healthy business and a sustainable food system can go hand-in-hand.”

Little Sesame products are currently in approximately 4,000 stores. The new capacity will allow the company to expand in mass channels, reaching new customers across the country.

The factory also provides Little Sesame with end-to-end control of its product, featuring a full office suite for its operations team and a larger production space capable of running four lines simultaneously (up to 400,000 pounds per week). This includes a dedicated snack production line for its Kids Hummus Cups.

The new factory is expected to create up to 50 new jobs over the coming years, expanding the Little Sesame team, which has already grown from 40 employees at the beginning of 2024 to more than 60 employees in 2026.