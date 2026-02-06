Refresco to Acquire SunOpta

Beverage manufacturer Refresco is set to acquire SunOpta Inc. for $6.50 per share in cash.

SunOpta offers customized supply chain solutions across a portfolio of beverages, broths and better-for-you snacks. With over 50 years of expertise, SunOpta provides sustainability-forward solutions distributed through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels across North America.

Refresco CEO Steve Presley says the acquisition of SunOpta is “highly complementary” to its portfolio and broadens the company’s position in the plant-based beverage category.

“It further enhances our existing North American presence and capabilities, supporting a more balanced geographic footprint between North America and the rest of the world,” Presley says. “Acquiring SunOpta enables us to further expand our offerings to our existing retailer and branded customers, while adding leading out‑of‑home customers and capabilities to Refresco that are aligned with our long-term value creation strategy. Finally, and most importantly, I am excited to welcome the SunOpta Team to the Refresco family.”

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, will be implemented through a court-approved plan under the Canada Business Corporations Act. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Once the transaction is complete, SunOpta will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Refresco and the shares of SunOpta will no longer be publicly traded. In light of the pending transaction, SunOpta is suspending its quarterly earnings conference calls and will no longer provide quarterly or annual guidance.

“This strategic combination validates our vision of transforming SunOpta into a premier solutions partner in the high-growth better-for-you food and beverage space,” says SunOpta CEO Brian Kocher. “Over the past several years, we've built exceptional platforms serving marquee customers and consistently delivering double-digit growth while maintaining the highest food safety and quality standards. This partnership with Refresco provides the resources and scale to unlock SunOpta's full potential. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead as we enter this next chapter of our growth journey.”