GEA Debuts CookStar First Compact Spiral Oven

GEA has introduced CookStar First, a compact twin-zone spiral oven designed for small to mid-sized food production operations.

The new oven extends the GEA CookStar product family and addresses requirements for consistent product quality, controlled processing conditions and improved resource efficiency from initial startup. The machines are designed to create the ‘home cooked’ experience for a range of applications, including steam-cooked products, coated poultry, plant-based foods, baked or grilled items, and ready meals.

The GEA CookStar First features a twin-zone spiral configuration with integrated booster impingement. By combining horizontal and vertical airflow, the system achieves more uniform heat transfer across the conveyor belt. According to GEA, the core temperature variation across the belt is limited to approximately 1°C. This uniformity enables cooking times to be reduced by 10-30% while maintaining consistent product color and internal doneness. Throughput can reach up to 1,700 kg per hour, and more stable thermal conditions contribute to yield improvements of up to 3%.

GEA engineers introduced an intelligent active exhaust system, changes to the oven design and adjustable product gates to the GEA CookStar First to minimize air leakage. These features work together to ensure consistent cooking conditions throughout the oven. More efficient water flow enables water reuse. Together, these features reduce energy and water consumption by up to 12%.

CookStar First is equipped with GEA SmartControl HMI, providing operators with access to real-time process data, alarm management and a 24-hour timeline for tracking events and parameter changes. The system is compatible with GEA Insight Partner technology for remote diagnostics, service intervention and maintenance planning.

With an overall height of less than 3.9 meters, CookStar First is designed for installation in existing facilities, including brownfield sites with limited ceiling height. The oven’s cooking technology supports a variety of products and process parameters.

The broader CookStar family includes the original CookStar model, which adds smoking functionality and higher capacity, as well as the CookStar Turbo for large-scale applications with capacities of up to 12,000 kg per hour and roasting capability. All CookStar systems share a common footprint and can be integrated into existing CookStar production lines.