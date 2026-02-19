Primo Brands Unveils Solar Array at Maine Bottling Facility

Primo Brands, together with Onyx Renewables and PowerFlex, have launched a 13-megawatt DC onsite solar project at Primo Brands’ bottling facility for Poland Spring in Hollis, Maine.

The ground-mounted solar array is expected to generate more than 18 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, reducing the facility’s carbon footprint while providing long-term cost predictability.

The fully behind-the-meter system was developed, engineered and constructed by PowerFlex and is financed, owned and operated by Onyx under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). The project is designed so that most of the solar energy produced is consumed directly onsite.

“At Primo Brands, water is our business, and being good stewards of natural resources is core to who we are,” says Charles Fogg, chief sustainability officer, Primo Brands. “That means thinking carefully about how we use resources like energy and how we operate for the long-term within communities. Powering our facility in Hollis, Maine with renewable energy reduces our reliance on traditional energy sources, helps us reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and supports our local community in Hollis.”

The Hollis solar system is designed as a non-export, behind-the-meter system to maximize onsite solar production.

"Projects like this represent the shift to a new power paradigm where businesses can take control of their energy future,” says Patty Rollin, chief commercial officer of Onyx Renewables. “By adopting onsite solar, Primo Brands gains cost predictability and reliable clean power. At Onyx, we make sure these solutions fit seamlessly into our partners’ operations, and we’re proud to work alongside PowerFlex to deliver a system that supports Primo Brands’ sustainability goals while strengthening energy resilience."

Under the PPA structure, Onyx owns and operates the solar system while Primo Brands purchases the clean energy generated at a predictable rate for the long term. This provides Primo with budget certainty relative to conventional grid electricity.

Key expected benefits include:

Operational efficiency: The behind-the-meter configuration is engineered to support the facility’s energy needs with an efficient, non-export design, helping manage site load and mitigate exposure to future grid price volatility.

The behind-the-meter configuration is engineered to support the facility’s energy needs with an efficient, non-export design, helping manage site load and mitigate exposure to future grid price volatility. Carbon emissions reductions: The system is expected to generate over 18 million kWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to avoiding over 7,500 metric tons of CO₂ each year.

“Projects like Hollis succeed when each partner brings deep specialization,” says Nate McMurray, chief commercial officer at PowerFlex. “PowerFlex develops and builds high-performance onsite solar, and Onyx provides the underwriting and long-term commitment that makes a project like this possible —together delivering clean, cost-predictable power for Primo Brands. At roughly 13 megawatts-DC, Hollis is a large onsite solar system by commercial standards. We’re seeing growing demand for projects at this scale as companies look to reduce emissions, manage energy costs, and invest in resilient, distributed energy solutions.”

Beyond the financial and environmental benefits for Primo Brands, the project helps to advance Maine’s progress towards realizing its goal of 80% clean electricity supply by 2030 and 100% by 2040. The project highlights Primo Brands’ commitment to sustainability and supporting Maine’s energy transition.