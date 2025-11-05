Primo Brands Breaks Ground on Arkansas Bottled Water Facility

Primo Brands Corporation has broken ground for a new factory in Hot Springs, Arkansas to increase production capacity for its The Mountain Valley bottled water brand.

The company is making a multimillion-dollar investment in the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility, providing production, logistics and warehouse space, including building one new small-format and two large-format production lines. The factory is expected to be fully operational by spring 2026.

“We are excited to announce a new production facility that supports Mountain Valley’s accelerating momentum and underscores Primo Brands’ ongoing commitment to Arkansas,” says Primo Brands CEO Robbert Rietbroek. “This facility will advance our ability to meet growing demand for the premium water brand with greater efficiency, speed and flexibility, while creating economic opportunities in the Hot Springs community.”

The Mountain Valley has bottled its spring and sparkling water in the Ouachita Mountains since 1871. Primo Brands was formed in 2024 through the merger of Primo Water Corporation and an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

“With this announcement, we are thrilled to strengthen our long-term commitment to the local community,” says Kenny McBride, director of manufacturing of Mountain Valley Spring Water.