Plant Openings

Plant Openings

Primo Brands Breaks Ground on Arkansas Bottled Water Facility

Primo Brands groundbreaking
Primo Brands

From left; Justice of the Peace Jeremy Brown; Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe; The Mountain Valley Director of Manufacturing Kenny McBride; Primo Brands CEO Robbert Rietbroek; Rep. Bruce Westerman: Olivia Womack, director of business development at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission; Gary Troutman, Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce president; Rep. Richard McGrew, Judge Darryl Mahoney, Rep. Les Warren and Sen. Matt McKee.

November 5, 2025

Primo Brands Corporation has broken ground for a new factory in Hot Springs, Arkansas to increase production capacity for its The Mountain Valley bottled water brand.

The company is making a multimillion-dollar investment in the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility, providing production, logistics and warehouse space, including building one new small-format and two large-format production lines. The factory is expected to be fully operational by spring 2026.

“We are excited to announce a new production facility that supports Mountain Valley’s accelerating momentum and underscores Primo Brands’ ongoing commitment to Arkansas,” says Primo Brands CEO Robbert Rietbroek. “This facility will advance our ability to meet growing demand for the premium water brand with greater efficiency, speed and flexibility, while creating economic opportunities in the Hot Springs community.”

The Mountain Valley has bottled its spring and sparkling water in the Ouachita Mountains since 1871. Primo Brands was formed in 2024 through the merger of Primo Water Corporation and an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

“With this announcement, we are thrilled to strengthen our long-term commitment to the local community,” says Kenny McBride, director of manufacturing of Mountain Valley Spring Water.

KEYWORDS: beverage manufacturing beverage packaging water

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!