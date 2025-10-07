Red Bull Breaks Ground on Integrated Facility with Rauch, Ball Corporation

Red Bull, Ball Corporation and Rauch Fruchtsäfte have broken ground on a 2.3 million-sq.-ft. production, manufacturing and distribution facility in Concord, North Carolina.

Facility operations are expected to begin in 2028 with maximized filling capacity expected by 2031, producing up to three billion cans annually by 2031. The site will support up to 700 jobs.

State-of-the-art Ball aluminum can production, Rauch filling facilities and Red Bull North America’s fully automated warehousing and distribution center are designed for maximum efficiency with minimum CO2 impact. The site will offer 170,000 pallet spaces and includes internal conveyor bridges for intralogistics, connecting can manufacturing to co-packing to warehousing, and finally direct to customer deliveries to minimize carbon emissions.

Originally announced in 2021, the North Carolina facility will be the second integrated manufacturing campus for Red Bull, Rauch and Ball Corporation in the U.S. It will service the surrounding regions and states.

Rauch Fruit Juices is a global juice and beverage manufacturer with $ 2.1 billion turnover and 16 factories. The company operates three business divisions: Rauch Branded Beverages, available in over 100 markets; a global B2B fruit processing business; and a co-packing division for international beverage brands. Rauch and Red Bull have been close partners since their beginnings in 1987.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.8 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business.