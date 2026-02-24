NORD Introduces Digital Twins for Virtual Commissioning

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has utilized data-based simulations to create digital twins for system development.

This technology allows engineers to verify early in the planning process whether the drive concept is suitable for the system, reducing the project timeline and achieving greater efficiency and availability.

Virtual commissioning is done via the myNORD Online Customer Portal. Users configure drive systems for their requirements as usual, selecting features such as performance, mounting options or outputs. Once they are done with their selection, they can request a simulation model for the fully configured drive system. This process was developed by NORD in cooperation with machineering GmbH & Co. KG, a software company in Munich specializing in virtual commissioning.

One main advantage of digital twins is faster availability of the entire system. Models from myNORD are inserted into a simulated system, enabling testing before products are ordered and assembled. If adjustments are needed, they can be easily implemented based on the data, with errors being remedied in the early stages of development to avoid potential damage and system downtime later.

After the virtual drive system has been tested and validated by the customer, NORD will manufacture and deliver the physical solution. Actual commissioning can be done quickly since the drives are already functionally integrated into the control system. The overall process from configuration to commissioning is reduced from several months to only a few weeks.

Virtual commissioning is beneficial for technically demanding solutions, which is why NORD’s primary focus for this initial phase of simulation models focuses on components for automating production processes. Future simulation models will gradually become available for other NORD product areas.