Mars to Purchase Renewable Energy from Swedish Wind Farm

Mars, Incorporated has entered into an agreement for the majority output of the Kölvallen Wind Farm in Sweden, representing one of the snacking giant’s largest renewable energy commitments in Europe to date.

Developed by Foresight Energy Infrastructure, the project's partnership with Mars underscores its commitment to extend clean, renewable energy across its value chain and advancing progress toward its net zero ambitions.

Through a long-term agreement, Mars has secured 70% of the annual production from the Kölvallen Wind Farm. The agreement will provide approximately 670 GWh of clean electricity each year, supporting Mars direct operations and value chain partners.

In total, the wind farm delivers 277.2 MW of installed capacity, enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of approximately 95,000 households annually, making it one of Europe's most advanced onshore wind projects. It is expected to become climate neutral within its first months of operation.

"Our commitment to partner with Foresight Group in this Swedish wind farm is a clear demonstration of our ambition to support the renewable energy transition across Europe," says Kevin Rabinovitch, global VP of sustainability at Mars. "Through the Renewable Acceleration Program, we are making renewables the standard for our entire value chain, driving impactful change not only for our business but also for the communities and regions where we operate."

Mars supported the project by providing the long-term commitment needed for Foresight to move forward with construction and financing. The wind farm also delivers tangible local benefits, including a community fund supported by the wind farm's annual revenue and the creation of skilled jobs and secondary employment in the region.

"We are delighted to partner with Mars on the delivery of one of Europe's most advanced onshore wind developments,” says Richard Thompson, partner, Foresight Group. “Kölvallen will provide meaningful environmental and economic benefits for decades to come, from substantial emissions reductions to local investment and skilled job creation. We're proud to work alongside Mars in setting a new benchmark for impactful, community focused renewable energy projects."

In 2025, Mars signed another European Renewable Acceleration Program contract, launching more than 100 solar projects in Poland. With each additional contract signed by Mars, the company expects Renewable Acceleration to contribute towards a 10% reduction of its total carbon footprint by 2030, against a 2015 baseline. Renewable Acceleration is part of the company's broader sustainability strategy.