Daikin Introduces R-290 Industrial Heat Pumps Up to 2,000 KW

Daikin has launched R-290 industrial heat pumps up to 2,000 kW for buildings and industrial processes.

The new platform is structured into two complementary ranges: EWA/YK-CZ monobloc units, from 20 to 85 kW, and EWYK-QZ modular heat pumps, configurable in multi-array systems up to 2,000 kW.

The platform has been developed and validated at the new Daikin Applied Europe Research and Development Center in Italy, inaugurated in 2025, dedicated to the design of high-efficiency and highly reliable HVAC equipment for complex applications. Testing activities include dynamic load simulations, validation under extreme environmental conditions and verification of safety protocols on high-capacity units, replicating operating conditions typical of production environments.

In industrial environments, the use of the natural refrigerant R-290 requires a structured risk management approach. The Daikin Safety Shield has been designed as an integrated system-level safety architecture, incorporating active and passive solutions from the earliest design stages. Safety functions are powered through a dedicated electrical supply line separate from the main power circuit, ensuring continuity of critical devices — leak detection, ventilation and alarm systems — even in the event of a general power interruption.

The electrical panel is configured as a controlled environment, maintained under slight overpressure and continuously monitored through refrigerant detection sensors. In the event of abnormal concentrations, ATEX-certified ventilation systems activate automatically, accompanied by visual and acoustic alarms. The integration of components certified for potentially explosive atmospheres and the segregation of sensitive areas reduce ignition risk and meet the safety requirements typical of regulated industrial environments.

In the refrigerant circuit, the refrigerant is factory-charged into dedicated tanks, improving safety during transport and installation. The system incorporates mechanical safety valves for overpressure management and devices that direct refrigerant outside the compressor enclosure in case of abnormal events. Control logics enable controlled unit shutdown in the event of detected leakage, ensuring a managed transition to safe conditions. The hydronic circuit is also protected through a shut-off valve isolating the unit in case of water-side leakage, preventing refrigerant propagation beyond the unit boundaries.

The uniform implementation of the Daikin Safety Shield across the entire 20 to 2,000 kW range ensures architectural consistency and a standardized approach to risk management, particularly relevant for industrial sites with structured safety and maintenance policies.

The EWA/YK-CZ range covers the 20-85 kW segment with air-to-water monobloc units available in heat pump and chiller configurations. In light industrial and commercial environments, these units can be used for medium-temperature processes up to 75°C for plant integration or decentralized installations, ensuring technological continuity with the higher-capacity modular platform.

The modular multi-array architecture up to 2,000 kW allows installed capacity to match actual load requirements and enables future expansion without complete plant redesign. Modularity also simplifies logistics and installation in complex industrial sites.

In production environments, where downtime can generate significant economic impact, the modular configuration limits the effect of maintenance activities or anomalies affecting individual modules. Functional isolation of part of the system allows the remaining installed capacity to continue operating, increasing overall system resilience and supporting operational continuity.

The units are equipped with inverter-driven scroll compressors and EC brushless fans, enabling continuous capacity adjustment according to actual demand. Management through the Multiple Unit Sequencer for single arrays and the Daikin Intelligent Chiller Manager (iCM) for multi-array configurations allows dynamic load optimization, improving energy efficiency and operational stability under variable industrial demand profiles.

Installation of R-290 industrial heat pumps is restricted to qualified and authorized personnel. Commissioning is registered via Daikin’s proprietary e-Care application, ensuring start-up traceability and alignment with the original project design, supporting quality and safety procedures typical of structured industrial facilities.