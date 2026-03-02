B&G Foods Sells U.S. Green Giant Frozen Vegetable Product Line to Seneca Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. has sold its Green Giant U.S. frozen vegetable product line to Seneca Foods Corporation.

B&G Foods previously sold the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca Foods in November 2023 and the Le Sueur U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to McCall Farms in August 2025. Additionally, in October 2025, B&G Foods announced plans to sell the Green Giant and Le Sieur frozen and shelf-stable vegetable product lines in Canada to Nortera Foods.

B&G Foods expects that sale to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval in Canada and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“Today’s sale of Green Giant U.S frozen represents another milestone in our ongoing effort to divest brands and product lines that are non-core to B&G Foods’ long-term strategy, sharpen our focus and reduce long-term debt,” says Casey Keller, president CEO of B&G Foods. “Moreover, we believe that reuniting the Green Giant U.S. frozen product line with the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable product line under the ownership of Seneca Foods, one of the largest processors of fruits and vegetables in the United States, is an important next step for the future of the Green Giant brand and is in the best interests of the millions of consumers who know and love the iconic Green Giant brand.”

The sale, which is effective today, includes B&G Foods’ frozen vegetable manufacturing operations in Yuma, Arizona. B&G Foods will maintain its frozen vegetable manufacturing operations in Irapuato, Mexico and has entered into a co-pack agreement with Seneca Foods under which B&G Foods will continue to produce certain Green Giant frozen products for Seneca Foods.

“This acquisition significantly enhances our frozen capabilities and expands our reach in the frozen category,” says Paul Palmby, president and CEO of Seneca Foods Corporation. “We are also thrilled to have the employees from the Yuma facility join the company and look forward to working with these talented people to continue to drive innovation to support the business. With this acquisition, the iconic Green Giant shelf-stable and frozen businesses are back together. We also very much look forward to growing the frozen franchise in a category that continues to expand and building on the positive momentum we’ve experienced in Green Giant shelf-stable business.”

B&G Foods intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of long-term debt and the purchase of assets useful in B&G Foods’ business, and to pay taxes, fees and expenses related to the sale.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors to B&G Foods.